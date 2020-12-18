Kan. Federal Judge Pushes Back Trial in EpiPen Pricing MDL, Citing COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas federal judge overseeing the EpiPen pricing multidistrict litigation has postponed a trial set to begin in April, explaining that it would be neither “feasible” nor “prudent” to conduct a trial “given the scope and intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In a Dec. 16 order, Judge Daniel D. Crabtree of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas granted defendants Mylan Inc. and Pfizer’s request to continue the April 13 trial date and suspend current pretrial deadlines. The judge directed the parties to meet and confer about rescheduling the trial to a date in …