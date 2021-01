Mo. High Court Allows Defense Verdict to Stand in Pelvic Mesh Action

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a judgment in favor of Boston Scientific Corp. and C.R. Bard Inc. in a pelvic mesh case following a jury trial that ended in a defense verdict, ruling that the trial court did not improperly exclude evidence of Bard’s prior criminal convictions.

The high court concluded that the Missouri statute authorizing impeachment with prior criminal convictions, is inapplicable to corporations.

Eve Sherrer underwent implantation of a BSC Solyx polypropylene mesh sling on Oct. 28, 2010, to treat her stress urinary incontinence. Her surgeons, Dr. Peter Greenspan and Dr. Kristen Kruse, …