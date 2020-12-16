JPML Centralizes Elmiron Eye Damage Cases in N.J. Federal Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has centralized actions alleging that the bladder cyst drug Elmiron causes eye damage in the U.S. District Court for New Jersey and tapped Judge Brian R. Martinotti to oversee the docket.

In a Dec. 15 order, the panel agreed with the moving plaintiffs that the 63 cases pending in 11 districts involve overlapping facts and issues.

“Centralization of these actions in the District of New Jersey will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation,” the panel explained. “The actions involve …