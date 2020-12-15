6th Cir. Refuses to Reinstate Ethicon TVT Transvaginal Mesh Action

CINCINNATI – A federal appeals panel has refused to reinstate a products liability action targeting Ethicon’s TVT transvaginal mesh device, affirming that the claims are time-barred because the plaintiff should have been aware of the cause of her injuries as early as 2006.

In a Dec. 14 opinion, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel concluded that the limitations period began in April 2006 when the plaintiff underwent surgery to remove the device because the mesh was perforating her tissue.

Leslie Clabo was implanted with an Ethicon TVT transvaginal mesh device in May 2003 to treat her stress urinary …