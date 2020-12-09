Ethicon TVT Pelvic Mesh Device Case to Proceed in Ohio Federal Court

CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge has refused to dismiss an Ethicon pelvic mesh action, ruling that the plaintiff has sufficiently alleged that device’s polypropylene mesh rendered it defective, and that the defendants failed to adequately warn her physician of its risks.

On Dec. 4, Chief Judge Patricia A. Gaughan of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio further found the plaintiff adequately alleged that the device’s risks ran “contrary to the representations and marketing the defendants presented to the medical community and patients.”

Jillian Darwish underwent implantation of a Gynecare TVT Abbrevo Mesh device in September …