Bard May Not Tout Hernia Mesh Products as ‘Lifesaving’ During Bellwether Trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has ruled that C.R. Bard may not tout its Ventralight ST hernia mesh as a “lifesaving device” in an upcoming bellwether trial, agreeing with the plaintiff that such a characterization is not supported by reliable data.

In a Dec. 3 order, Judge Edmund A. Sargus of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio further ruled that Bard may present percentages or comparative analysis of adverse events at the April 19 trial, but only through a qualified witness.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the Ventralight ST device for use through …