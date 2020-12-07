Opinions of Plaintiff’s Biomedical Expert Permitted in Mo. Federal Bard IVC Filter Action

KANSAS CITY — A Missouri federal judge has refused to exclude the medical causation testimony of a plaintiff’s biomedical engineering expert in a C.R. Bard IVC filter action, ruling that Dr. John F. LaDisa Jr. is qualified to offer his opinions about the cause of the plaintiff’s thrombotic event.

In a Dec. 3 order, Judge Nanette K. Laughrey of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri further ruled that Dr. LaDisa may opine that the Meridian IVC filter’s design is “unreasonably dangerous,” ruling that he has “ample technical, specialized knowledge to be of assistance to the jury …