IVC Filter Plaintiff May Amend Claims Against Argon, Rex Medical, Mich. Federal Judge Rules

DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has allowed the plaintiff in an IVC filter action to amend her complaint against Argon Medical Devices Inc. and Rex Medical LP to include factual detail as to each defendant’s purported conduct for the asserted counts.

On Dec. 3, Judge Gershwin A. Drain of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan concluded that the plaintiff improperly lumped the defendants together, rather than asserting factual allegations regarding each defendant’s involvement in the device’s design, manufacture and marketing.

Jessica Teal underwent implantation of the Option IVC Filter System on Feb. 7, 2014. Three …