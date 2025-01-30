CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Parties in Camp Lejeune Docket Exchange Briefing on Examination Time Limits


January 30, 2025


WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The parties in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water litigation personal injury claims have exchanged briefing on the amount of time the defendant will be allowed to conduct examinations of plaintiffs, with the defendant maintaining that the plaintiffs’ proposed limitations on the examination time is “inequitable.”

The letters sent to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on Jan. 30 outlined the parties respective positions on the duration of plaintiff examinations.

The Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group maintained that a reciprocal-examination provision under a Case Management Order “works no unfairness on Defendant.”

