Parties in PFAS Water Contamination Case File Joint Stipulation Regarding Stay, Dismissal Responses

HARTFORD, Conn. –– The parties in a PFAS water contamination case filed by the State of Connecticut against several defendants have filed a joint stipulation regarding recent defense efforts to stay the proceedings while the appeal of a remand order is pending in the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The parties filed the joint stipulation in the Connecticut Superior Court for the Judicial District of Hartford on Jan. 21. In it, the parties told the court that they have agreed to toll deadlines for defense motions to stay and to dismiss.

The deadline by which the plaintiff may reply …