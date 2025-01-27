CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Wash. Complaint Says AFFF Groundwater Contamination Caused Development of Thyroid Cancer


January 27, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


SPOKANE, Wash. –– A new complaint filed in Washington federal court has accused several defendants of contaminating groundwater with AFFF substances, leading one of the residents to develop thyroid cancer.

The complaint was filed on Jan. 16 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington.

In it, plaintiffs Freeman and Barbara Thompson asserted claims against the defendants for their manufacture of aqueous film-forming foams (AFFF), which the plaintiffs argued was found in the well water serving properties owned by Barbara Thompson.

Freeman Thompson, Barbara’s son, has developed thyroid cancer as a result of exposure to these substances, …


