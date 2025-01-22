EPA Backs Rule Designating PFOA and PFOS Substances as Hazardous Under CERCLA

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The EPA has opposed challenges to its rule designating PFOA and PFOS substances as hazardous, maintaining that the substances “plainly” meet the standard of a substantial danger to public health, “given the extensive record evidence of their adverse health impacts and chemical properties.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency filed the brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Jan. 17.

“At minimum,” the agency said, “EPA acted reasonably by finding the standard satisfied.”

In the brief, the EPA backed its decision to designate perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) as …