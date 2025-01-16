3M Moves to Stay PFAS Water Contamination Case While Appeal is Pending in 2nd Circuit

NEW YORK –– 3M Co. has moved to stay all proceedings in a PFAS water contamination case while the appeal of a remand order is pending in the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeal.

In a Jan. 14 motion filed in the Connecticut Superior Court for the Judicial District of Hartford, 3M Co. argued that moving forward in the state court prior to the 2nd Circuit’s ruling could “prove to be a waste of judicial resources and cause the parties to incur unnecessary costs.”

“A stay is therefore in the best interests of the parties and the Court,” the motion …