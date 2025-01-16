2nd Circuit Issues Scheduling Order in Appeal of Order Remanding PFAS Water Contamination Case
January 16, 2025
NEW YORK –– The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has issued a scheduling notification in the appeal of a remand order issued in a PFAS water contamination case, asking that the appellant’s brief be filed on or before April 7.
In the Jan. 15 order, the 2nd Circuit said that it dismiss the appeal if the brief is not filed by April 7 and that a motion to extend the time to file the brief will not toll the filing date. Meanwhile, 3M has filed to stay the proceedings in state court until the appeal is resolved. See the …
