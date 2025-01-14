3M Co. Appeals Connecticut Order Remanding PFAS Water Contamination Claims; Case Docketed in 2nd Circuit
NEW YORK –– 3M Co. has filed an appeal of a Connecticut federal court order remanding a PFAS water contamination lawsuit, contesting the court’s finding that because the plaintiff had disclaimed any relief relating to AFFF contamination, federal jurisdiction was not proper.
3M Co. filed a notice of appeal in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on Dec. 23; the case was docketed in the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals the same day.
In a Dec. 17 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut ruled that the defendant could not rely on …
