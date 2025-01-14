CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Defendants Urge 4th Circuit to Ignore Supplemental Authority Noticed by Plaintiffs


January 14, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • 3M Letter
  • Plaintiff Letter


RICHMOND, Va. –– 3M Co. has urged the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to ignore supplemental authority noticed by the plaintiffs in a mixed PFAS water contamination case, saying that the decision “contradicts the court’s precedents and has already been appealed.”

In a Jan. 3 letter sent to the 4th Circuit, 3M Co. wrote that the court should “decline plaintiffs’ invitation to open a circuit conflict on the strength of a non-authoritative and poorly reasoned district court decision that is unlikely to survive appeal."

The plaintiffs wrote their letter to the court on Dec. 20, alerting the court to …


