Defendants Urge 4th Circuit to Ignore Supplemental Authority Noticed by Plaintiffs

RICHMOND, Va. –– 3M Co. has urged the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to ignore supplemental authority noticed by the plaintiffs in a mixed PFAS water contamination case, saying that the decision “contradicts the court’s precedents and has already been appealed.”

In a Jan. 3 letter sent to the 4th Circuit, 3M Co. wrote that the court should “decline plaintiffs’ invitation to open a circuit conflict on the strength of a non-authoritative and poorly reasoned district court decision that is unlikely to survive appeal."

The plaintiffs wrote their letter to the court on Dec. 20, alerting the court to …