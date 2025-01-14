CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Recent Article: Exposure to PFAS in Drinking Water Experience Up to 33 Percent Higher Incidence of Certain Cancers


January 14, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Article


RALEIGH, N.C. –– An article published online recently has found that PFAS in drinking water was associated with increased cancer incidence in the digestive, endocrine, oral cavity, and respiratory systems.

In a Jan. 9 article –– “Associations between per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and county-level cancer incidence between 2016 and 2021 and incident cancer burden attributable to PFAS in drinking water in the United States” –– published in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology, the authors stated that it was the “first ecological study that examined PFAS exposure in drinking water and various cancer risks.”

The objective of …


