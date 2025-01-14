New Jersey Court Adopts Special Master’s Definition of PFAS in Water Contamination Lawsuit Against DuPont

CAMDEN, N.J. –– A New Jersey federal court has adopted a Special Master’s definition of PFAS within the context of a water contamination case against DuPont, finding that the characterization will “lead to the discovery of relevant information” to the underlying claims.

In a Dec. 31 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey weighed in on a number of orders issued by the Special Master, finding that they all should be adopted.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection filed the underlying lawsuit against E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co., contending that the defendant contaminated the …