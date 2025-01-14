CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

New Jersey Court Adopts Special Master’s Definition of PFAS in Water Contamination Lawsuit Against DuPont


January 14, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CAMDEN, N.J. –– A New Jersey federal court has adopted a Special Master’s definition of PFAS within the context of a water contamination case against DuPont, finding that the characterization will “lead to the discovery of relevant information” to the underlying claims.

In a Dec. 31 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey weighed in on a number of orders issued by the Special Master, finding that they all should be adopted.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection filed the underlying lawsuit against E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co., contending that the defendant contaminated the …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases

January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS