Michigan Supreme Court to Consider Amici Brief from Environmental Law Center in Dispute over New PFAS Rules

LANSING, Mich. –– The Michigan Supreme Court has issued an order granting the motion of the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center to file an amicus curiae brief in a dispute relating to rules aimed at changing the permissible levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinking water.

The state high court issue the order allowing the brief on Jan. 3.

The Great Lakes Environmental Law Center sought to file the brief on Dec. 27, arguing that 3M’s reading of the statute at issue in the case “stretches the meaning” and is “non-sensical.”

“…3M is seeking to fit a square peg …