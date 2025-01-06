CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Michigan Supreme Court to Consider Amici Brief from Environmental Law Center in Dispute over New PFAS Rules


January 6, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Brief
  • Order


LANSING, Mich. –– The Michigan Supreme Court has issued an order granting the motion of the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center to file an amicus curiae brief in a dispute relating to rules aimed at changing the permissible levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinking water.

The state high court issue the order allowing the brief on Jan. 3.

The Great Lakes Environmental Law Center sought to file the brief on Dec. 27, arguing that 3M’s reading of the statute at issue in the case “stretches the meaning” and is “non-sensical.”

“…3M is seeking to fit a square peg …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS