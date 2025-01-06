CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Camp Lejeune Court Issues Order Granting Joint Motion to Amend Pretrial Deadlines


January 6, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The court overseeing the Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury coordinated docket has granted a joint motion to amend pretrial deadlines relating to Track 1 Trial plaintiffs discovery.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina issued the order on Jan. 2, granting the parties’ request to allow both parties’ experts more time to respond to other disclosures.

In accordance with the order, the plaintiffs will not disclose their experts relating to the toxic chemical exposure from the water at Camp Lejeune 75 days after the close of fact discovery, while the United States …


