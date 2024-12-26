Draft National Recommendations for PFAS Levels in Water Released by U.S. EPA

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a draft recommendation on the levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in water, outlining information for groups to consider when “making policy decision that protect water quality.”

In the Dec. 19 announcement, the EPA said that once the recommendation is finalized, the criteria can be “used by states and authorized Tribes to set water quality standards that help protect people from exposure through consuming water, fish and shellfish from inland and nearshore waterbodies that may be polluted by these PFAS.”

“EPA’s draft recommended human health criteria identify concentrations of …