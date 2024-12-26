Camp Lejeune Parties File Joint Motion to Extend Deadlines Pertaining to Expert Responses
December 26, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Joint Motion
WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The parties in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims have jointly requested to allow both parties’ experts more time to respond to other disclosures.
In a joint motion filed on Dec. 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the parties argued that good caused existed to grant the extension.
The Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group and the United States of America specifically asked the court to amend its Aug. 7 pretrial scheduling order to allow both parties’ experts sufficient time to respond to other disclosures, “as well as to …
