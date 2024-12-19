District of Columbia Allows Clean Water Agency to Intervene in PFAS Sewage Sludge Case Against EPA
December 19, 2024
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A federal court has granted The National Association of Clean Water Agency’s motion to intervene as a defendant in a PFAS sewer sludge contamination case asserted against the EPA, concluding that if the underlying case is successful, the group’s members would be impacted.
The opinion was filed on Dec. 16 by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
The underlying plaintiffs are a group of farmers who filed the action against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, contending that the agency has failed to identify and regulate sewage sludge pollutants in violation of the Clean …
