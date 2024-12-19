Minnesota Federal Court Stays PFAS Water Contamination Declaratory Action
December 19, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. –– A Minnesota federal court has stayed a declaratory action involving PFAS water contamination claims, finding that the parties would not be prejudiced by waiting to see if the JPML finds the case should be included in the Aqueous Film Forming Foam multidistrict litigation docket.
In the Dec. 18 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota held that staying the case would provide “uniformity, consistency, and predictability.”
AIG Property Casualty Company filed the lawsuit, seeking a declaration that the company did not need to defend and indemnify 3M Co. in what the insurer says is …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick