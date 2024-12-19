CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Minnesota Federal Court Stays PFAS Water Contamination Declaratory Action


December 19, 2024


MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. –– A Minnesota federal court has stayed a declaratory action involving PFAS water contamination claims, finding that the parties would not be prejudiced by waiting to see if the JPML finds the case should be included in the Aqueous Film Forming Foam multidistrict litigation docket.

In the Dec. 18 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota held that staying the case would provide “uniformity, consistency, and predictability.”

AIG Property Casualty Company filed the lawsuit, seeking a declaration that the company did not need to defend and indemnify 3M Co. in what the insurer says is


