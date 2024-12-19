CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Federal Judge Remands Connecticut’s PFAS Water Contamination Case Against 3M


December 19, 2024


HARTFORD, Conn. –– A federal court has remanded a PFAS water contamination lawsuit against 3M Co., ruling that, given that the plaintiff has disclaimed any relief relating to AFFF contamination, federal jurisdiction is not proper.

In the Dec. 17 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut ruled that the defendant could not rely on the federal office removal statute or federal enclave jurisdiction in attempting to remove the claims.

The State of Connecticut filed the underlying suit against a number of chemical manufacturers who allegedly have caused “widespread environmental contamination across the state.” Among the defendants named …


