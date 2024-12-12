Ga. Court: Water Contamination Plaintiff Has Not Suffered Injury that Would be Redressable by Remediation
December 12, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
ROME, Ga. –– A federal court has rejected a plaintiff’s effort to pursue injunctive relief in a water contamination lawsuit, concluding that the plaintiff has failed to establish that the “expansive and expensive” remediation program sought is an appropriate remedy to redress ratepaying harm when monetary damages would compensate for that injury.
In the Dec. 10 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia explained that the parties have filed a number of motions, but the only issue addressed in its instant opinion is whether the plaintiff has established and maintains a redressable, continuing injury sufficient to …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach