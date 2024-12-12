Ga. Court: Water Contamination Plaintiff Has Not Suffered Injury that Would be Redressable by Remediation

ROME, Ga. –– A federal court has rejected a plaintiff’s effort to pursue injunctive relief in a water contamination lawsuit, concluding that the plaintiff has failed to establish that the “expansive and expensive” remediation program sought is an appropriate remedy to redress ratepaying harm when monetary damages would compensate for that injury.

In the Dec. 10 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia explained that the parties have filed a number of motions, but the only issue addressed in its instant opinion is whether the plaintiff has established and maintains a redressable, continuing injury sufficient to …