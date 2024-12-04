La. Appeals Court Reinstates Water Contamination Case Against Union Pacific, Others

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Louisiana appellate court has reinstated a water contamination action filed by three plaintiffs against Union Pacific Railroad Co. and others, ruling that they adequately alleged violations of Louisiana Water Control Law, L.R.S. 30:2076 and 2077.

In a Dec. 3 opinion, the Louisiana Court of Appeal, 3rd Circuit, ruled that the plaintiffs sufficiently pled that defendants polluted their drinking water and failed to properly remediate the area, and provided scientific material and expert opinions supporting their allegations.

In 2016, the Salvation Army, Barry J. Sallinger, Cypress Street Properties, LLC, Edward P. Mouton, and Frank’s House LLC sued …