Missouri Court Overseeing Water Contamination Case Against 3M, Atotech, Issues CMO

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri court overseeing a water contamination lawsuit against 3M Co. and Atotech USA LLC has issued a Case Management Order in the case, designating to Track 3 and eyeing a 2027 trial date.

In a Case Management Order – Track 3: Complex document filed Dec. 3 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, the court further ruled that all motions for joinder of additional parties or amendment of pleadings shall be filed no later than April 11.

The class certification fact discovery deadline is Sept. 30, the court said, further asking …