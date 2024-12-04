AFFF MDL Plaintiffs Move to Compel, Say Arkema Needs to Produce Witness to Speak on AFFF Products

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The plaintiffs with claims pending in the multidistrict litigation docket for Aqueous Film-Forming Foams products liability litigation have filed an expedited motion to compel with a notice of deposition filed on Arkema Inc.

The plaintiffs filed the motion in all cases on Nov. 25 in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.

In it, the plaintiffs explained that Arkema was a market-leading producer of telomer fluorosurfactants in the United States, and developed the Forafac line of fluorinated surfactants, gaining “market dominance by virtue of its AFFF-specific products, including Forafact 1157N and 1210, prior …