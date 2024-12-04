CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Camp Lejeune Court Issues Order Regarding Expert Discovery in Water Contamination Docket


December 4, 2024


  • Joint Motion
  • Order


WILMINGTON, Del. –– The court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims has entered an order regarding expert discovery after the parties recognized the “need to reach certain stipulations designed to facilitate efficient expert discovery.”

In a Nov. 22 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina ordered that the disclosure of retained, testifying experts must be accompanied by a written report, and such expert reliance files shall be disclosed within seven days of the initial expert report.

In a joint motion filed Nov. 21, the Plaintiffs' Leadership Group and the United States …


