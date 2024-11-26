Michigan Supreme Court Requests Additional Briefing in Dispute over New PFAS Rules

LANSING, Mich. –– The Michigan Supreme Court has requested supplemental briefing in an appeal relating to rules changing the permissible levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinking water, one week after hearing oral arguments in the matter.

In a Nov. 22 order, the Michigan Supreme Court asked the parties to file supplemental briefs addressing a number of things, including whether the plaintiff-appellee’s challenge to rule set 2019-35 EG, ‘Supplying Water to the Public,’ codified at and amending in part Mich. Admin Code R 325.10101 to 325.12820, became moot when the defendant-appellant promulgated rule set 2020-130 EQ, ‘Cleanup Criteria Requirements …