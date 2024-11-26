CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

AFFF MDL Court Approves Final Settlement Totaling More than $1 Billion in Public Water Contamination Lawsuits


November 26, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Attorney Fees Order
  • BASF Order
  • Tyco Order


CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Aqueous Film-Forming Foams products liability litigation has issued final approval on a settlement reached between the public water systems and Tyco and BASF totaling more than $1 billion.

The U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina issued three separate orders on Nov. 22 addressing the settlement.

In one of the orders, the court granted a motion to award attorneys fees for class counsel and class costs, awarding more than $95 million across both settlements. The award includes eight percent in attorneys fees totaling more than …


