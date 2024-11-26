Massachusetts Federal Court Denies Efforts to Amend in Water Contamination Lawsuit

BOSTON –– A Massachusetts federal court has denied efforts to amend filed by both sides in a water contamination lawsuit concluding in part that all of the motions are untimely.

In the Nov. 18 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts additionally found that the moving defendants’ allegations against some of the proposed entities “do not derive from the same transaction or occurrence as the plaintiffs’ claims.”

The plaintiffs filed the underlying putative class action lawsuit, seeking to recover damages for the contamination of their groundwater with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances from the MassNatural recycling and composting …