Missouri Court Rejects Motions to Dismiss from 3M, Atotech, in Water Contamination Case

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri federal court has rejected motions to dismiss filed by 3M Co. and Atotech USA LLC in a water contamination lawsuit, concluding that while the plaintiffs’ allegations that the defendants were responsible for the chemical contamination of nearby groundwater are “thin,” they do withstand the motions to dismiss.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri rejected the motions to dismiss in an Oct. 30 order.

“For purposes of the motion to dismiss, plaintiffs have adequately pleaded that it is conceivably foreseeable that an allegedly ‘unreasonably dangerous chemical’ –– one that is highly mobile …