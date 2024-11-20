Aqueous Film-Forming Foams MDL Court Issues Order Amending Water Contamination Settlement Deadlines

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The federal court overseeing the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams products liability multidistrict litigation docket has granted a joint motion to amend settlement agreements between the City of Camden and Tyco Fire Products and BASF Corp. for water contamination claims.

The parties filed a joint motion to amend the preliminarily approved settlement agreements and the preliminary approval orders, seeking to “both clarify the process by which an Eligible Claimant that has elected to opt out may withdraw its Request for Exclusion and extend the deadline to do so to at any time on or before December 13, 2024.”

The …