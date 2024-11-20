Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group Issues Report on November Status Hearing

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The parties in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims have reached an agreement “obviates the need for the Rule 30(d)(6) deposition of the ATSDR,” according to a recent report filed by the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group.

The report filed on Nov. 7 noted that the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina held a status conference one day prior with both the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group and the U.S. Department of Justice counsel.

The PLG’s report focused mainly on expert and fact discovery, noting first that the parties are “close” to an …