Parties in Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Docket File Latest Joint Status Report


November 20, 2024


WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The parties in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims have filed its latest joint status report, noting that it wishes to take several items up with the court, including the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group’s request for a Rule 16 conference and the parties proposed discovery plans.

The Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group and the United States of America filed the joint status report in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on Nov. 13.

According to the report, 2,252 Camp Lejeune Justice Act complaints were filed in the district in the past six …


