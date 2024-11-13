AFFF MDL Parties Ordered to Develop CMO Relating to Product Identification

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The parties involved in the national multidistrict litigation docket for Aqueous Film-Forming Foams products liability cases have been ordered by the court to meet and confer to develop a new Case Management Order relating to product identification.

The Nov. 4 order from the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina further said that the product identification CMO should include a proposed pool of representative sites “in which focused product identification discovery can be conducted.”

The court explained that it discussed challenges associated with establishing product identification at sites contaminated with AFFF during a Nov. 1 …