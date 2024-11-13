AFFF MDL Court Makes Change to Leadership Committee, Appoints Hunter Shkolnik to PEC

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The federal court overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for Aqueous Film-Forming Foams product liability cases has made a change to the plaintiff leadership team, appointing Hunter J. Shkolnik as a member of the Plaintiff Executive Committee.

In a Nov. 13 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina noted that Paul J. Napoli had submitted his resignation as Plaintiff Co-Lead and that the court had accepted that resignation.

The court noted that the other plaintiff co-leads –– Michael A. London, Scott Summy, and Joseph Rice –– will “continue to serve.”

“The Court hereby appoints …