Michigan Supreme Court Oversees Arguments in Dispute over New PFAS Rules

LANSING, Mich. –– The Michigan Supreme Court has heard oral arguments in an appeal relating to rules changing the permissible levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinking water, specifically examining whether the defendant improperly issued a new rule changing the permissible levels of PFAS in drinking water without preparing a regulatory impact statement that would include an estimate on the cost of compliance with the rule.

The state high court heard oral arguments at 9:30 on Nov. 13 according to the court’s online docket. In issuing a decision, the high court will determine whether the defendant violated Section 45 …