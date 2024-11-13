CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Michigan Supreme Court Oversees Arguments in Dispute over New PFAS Rules


November 13, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Appellate Court Opinion
  • Application


LANSING, Mich. –– The Michigan Supreme Court has heard oral arguments in an appeal relating to rules changing the permissible levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinking water, specifically examining whether the defendant improperly issued a new rule changing the permissible levels of PFAS in drinking water without preparing a regulatory impact statement that would include an estimate on the cost of compliance with the rule.

The state high court heard oral arguments at 9:30 on Nov. 13 according to the court’s online docket. In issuing a decision, the high court will determine whether the defendant violated Section 45 …


