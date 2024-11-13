CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

4th Circuit Hears Oral Arguments in Dispute on Mixed PFAS Contamination Cases Brought by Maryland, South Carolina


November 13, 2024


RICHMOND, Va. –– The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has overseen oral arguments in a jurisdiction dispute in two water contamination cases brought by the States of Maryland and South Carolina, who maintain that they properly disclaimed AFFF liability that would have conferred federal jurisdiction.

Oral arguments were heard on Oct. 30 by Hon. G. Steven Agee, Hon. Allison J. Rushing, and Hon. Henry F. Floyd, according to a docket entry on the appellate court’s website.

One day prior to the oral argument the 4th Circuit denied a motion for additional argument time in a two-page order.

