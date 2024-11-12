CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Camp Lejeune Court Amends Stipulated Order Regarding Expert Examinations of Plaintiffs


November 12, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion
  • Order


WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The federal court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury claims has issued an amended stipulated order regarding expert examinations of plaintiffs, noting that its intention is to provide defendants “with sufficient opportunity to request independent medical examinations of those plaintiffs who undergo a medical examination by an … expert retained by the PLG for purposes of providing testimony.”

In the Nov. 6 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina noted that the order does not apply to an economist meeting with a plaintiff.

In a Nov. 4 …


