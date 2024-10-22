AFFF MDL Court Issues Case Management Order Seeking More Information on Personal Injury Claims
October 22, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- CMO
CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The court overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for Aqueous Film-Forming Foams cases has issued a case management order aimed at gathering information as to the scope of the personal injury claims in the docket.
In the Oct. 15 Case Management Order, the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina explained that it wishes to “improve their understanding of the scope of the litigation and the factual issues relevant ot addressing the personal injury claims in this MDL.”
The court noted that, in Aug. 2019, it issued CMO No. 5, in which it required that …
