3M Co. Files Reply Brief in 2nd Circuit, Maintains Removal in PFAS Case was Timely

NEW YORK –– 3M Co. has backed its appeal of an order finding the removal of water contamination claims was untimely, maintaining that it did not uncover jurisdictional predicates for removal until conducting its own investigation.

In a reply brief filed Oct. 18 in the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, 3M Co. maintained that it removed the case to federal court after finding facts supporting federal officer jurisdiction.

The defendant said that it served amended discovery responses in July 2023 informing Vermont that the defendant had identified records “indicating that it may have manufactured PFAS-containing products at the Rutland …