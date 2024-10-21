Ohio Court Overseeing C-8 Water Contamination Docket Notes Pending Settlement of ‘All Pending Cases’

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation for C-8 water contamination claims against DuPont noted in a recent order that the parties have “reached a settlement in all pending cases in this MDL.”

In an order issued Oct. 3, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio said the parties said that the settlement was also reached in two cases that were scheduled to begin trial this fall.

As such, the MDL Court ordered the parties to file a joint status report on the main MDL docket on or before Nov. 4.

“Any stipulation …