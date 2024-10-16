Conn. Court Refuses to Stay PFAS/PFOA Lawsuit While Parties Wait for JPML Ruling

HARTFORD, Conn. –– A Connecticut federal court has refused to stay a PFAS/PFOA lawsuit while the parties await a decision by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on whether the case should be transferred for inclusion in the AFFF MDL docket in South Carolina.

In separate Oct. 10 orders, the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut denied 3M Co.’s motion to stay the case.

The underlying claims arise out of the plaintiffs’ use of turnout gear sold by the defendants that the plaintiffs argue was contaminated with dangerous levels of various per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

3M Co. …