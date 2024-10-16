Status Report Outlines Proposed Trial Plan in Camp Lejeune Coordinated Docket

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The parties involved in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims have filed their latest status report, noting that they have agreed to propose that Track 1 Leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cases be tried “before the same judge given the nature of those cases.”

In a joint status report filed on Oct. 15 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the parties noted that, from Feb. 11 to Oct. 11, more than 2,000 complaints were filed in the district.

Additionally, the parties said, there are more than 550,000 administrative claims …