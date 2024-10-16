Camp Lejeune Court Asks Parties to Send Administrative Claim Info to Settlement Masters, Liaisons
October 16, 2024
WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims has asked the parties to inform the settlement masters and liaisons of the current number of administrative claims that have been settled and the current number of outstanding offers to settle the claims.
In an Oct. 8 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina noted that the information referenced had previously been included in the joint status reports.
However, the court wrote, “to facilitate the efforts of the Settlement Masters and the Settlement Liaison to settle this litigation, it is …
