4th Circuit Schedules Oral Argument in Dispute Over Water Contamination Cases Brought by Maryland, South Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. –– The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments in a dispute involving two water contamination cases brought by the States of Maryland and South Carolina against 3M Co. over whether the states can split their claims from PFAS contamination into two cases.

In an Oct. 4 order, the 4th Circuit scheduled the case for oral argument on Oct. 30.

The appellate court also asked the appellees dot file a supplemental letter addressing if whether the State of Maryland concedes that it does not seek recovery for any mixed PFAS contamination in the lawsuits …