North Carolina Court Defers Amending CMO While it Reviews Proposed Agreement on Handling of Government Info

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The North Carolina court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims has deferred further action on amending Case Management Order No. 14 in light of the United States’ notice that it had reached an agreement with settlement masters on the protection of government information.

In an Oct. 3 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina said that it is deferring further action on the amendment of CMO 14 “pending its evaluation of whether or not the Memorandum of Understanding is applied in a manner consistent with the expeditious and …